In 1900 Ocean City’s Boardwalk extended from N. 15th Street to S. 7th Street and was raised several feet above the sand. The beach was narrow in those days and the surf would often roll under the Boardwalk during storms.

The photo looks south from where today’s Boardwalk ends — approximately where Harrison’s Harbor Watch and the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum are located. The house in the foreground was built by Granville Stokes, one of the original shareholders of the Atlantic Hotel Company and a key figure in the history of early Ocean City. It was destroyed in the Nor’easter of February 1920.

The building in the background was another summer cottage or possibly an early camp for pound fishermen; numerous wooden boats can be seen in the vicinity.

The Boardwalk below S. 2nd Street no longer exists. It was washed away in the hurricane that created Ocean City’s Inlet on Aug. 23, 1933.

Photo courtesy of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum