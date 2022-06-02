Things I Like – June 3, 2022

by

Hearing positive business reports

Not working on Memorial Day

Places that serve breakfast all day

Dropping my son off for his first day of work

A kitchen with two sinks

People watching on the Boardwalk

Quick phone calls

People who are good with remembering faces, names

Bathing suits hanging off a balcony

New tires on a vehicle

Close NBA playoff games

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.