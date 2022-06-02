FENWICK ISLAND – Dates for this year’s Fenwick Island Town Council election have been announced.

In a town council meeting last week, Mayor Vicki Carmean announced the dates for the 2022 municipal election.

“The election just doesn’t happen automatically,” she said. “There’s a whole series of dates people need to be aware of if they are running for the election.”

On Aug. 6, Fenwick Island will hold its annual election to fill three positions on the town council with terms expiring in 2022.

The seats are currently held by Carmean, Bill Rymer and Richard Benn.

To that end, the town is seeking qualified candidates. All council members serve two-year terms and are tasked with adopting ordinances and resolutions and determining the general goals and policies of Fenwick Island.

Carmean told residents last week this year’s filing deadline will be Wednesday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. While she acknowledged hearing names of potential candidates, she said candidates would be confirmed that day.

“We’ll know more about the specific names after the filing deadline,” she said. “We’ll be meeting here as a council to verify the candidates.”

Carmean noted the voter registration deadline has also been set for July 7, while the absentee request deadline has been set for Aug. 5.

The election will be held on Aug. 6 from 1-5 p.m.

“The voter registration deadline is July 7,” she added.

“As you know we have sort of an involved registration system here for would-be voters, so it’s really important that everybody be aware of that deadline and the regulations.”

This year’s town council election will follow what can only be described as a divisive 2021 campaign, in which four newcomers – Natalie Magdeburger, Janice Bortner, Jacque Napolitano and Paul Breger – unseated the four challenging incumbents to secure seats on the dais.

Following a slew of resignations, Carmean, the only remaining incumbent on the town council, was appointed mayor, while Rymer and Benn were appointed to fill two council vacancies.

Following last week’s announcement of election dates, the town council voted unanimously to confirm Peter Fredericks and Susan Brennan as the newest members of the Fenwick Island Board of Elections. Carmean said Fredericks and Brennan will fill two board vacancies.

“In connection to the election, it’s important that we have an election board,” Carmean said. “We are now short a couple people, so at this point I would like to add some names.”