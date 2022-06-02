Board of Adjustment Hearing Set

FENWICK ISLAND – The town’s board of adjustment will convene next month to hear arguments regarding a zoning variance request.

On Wednesday, June 29, the Fenwick Island Board of Adjustment – a five-member board that hears appeals covering the interpretation or administration of the town’s zoning code – will hold a public hearing on a request for a variance to Chapter 160-8B(1) and Chapter 160-8B(2) of the town code.

The property owner is seeking a variance to construct a 22-foot by 9-foot triangular dock in the canal at 501 Glenn Avenue, located within the corporate limits of Fenwick Island.

The hearing will be held in a hybrid format, beginning at 10 a.m. in Fenwick Island Town Hall.

“Interested persons may inspect plot plans at town hall during businesses hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” a statement reads.

The town reports individuals interested in attending the public hearing can participate in-person at town hall, or virtually using the Zoom link or call-in number provided on the town’s website.

For more information, visit fenwickisland.delaware.gov.

