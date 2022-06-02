The Coastal Association of REALTORS welcomed 28 new members in May. Pictured, top row from left, are Bill Baals with Dockside Properties, Woody Sharp with Keller Williams, Pat Pote with Coldwell Banker, Logan Cramblitt with Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s, Andy McConnell with Long and Foster, Corey Adamo with Long and Foster, Elizabeth Lioi with Burke Real Estate and Paul Sicari with Compass. Middle row, from left, are Wes Sides with Keller Williams, Dennis O’Brien with Lighthouse Home Inspections, Reilly Vich with Compass, Mary Wilson with Keller Williams, Sophia Park with Northrop Realty, Fred Robinson with Keller Williams, Steven Hamilton with Keller Williams, Matthew Olson with Long and Foster, Christopher Barreno with Long and Foster and Lauren Martini with Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s. Bottom, from left, are Lindsey Wohlford with Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s, Wendy Wisch with Berkshire Hathaway, Alexus Davis with Keller Williams, Jess Foy with Keller Williams, Chuck Mounts with Berkshire Hathaway, Stephanie Camper-Young with Keller Williams, Sandra Gillis with Meredith Fine Properties, Noor Khalaileh with Meredith Fine Properties, Valencia Dickerson with Coldwell Banker and Adaly Soto-Perez with Long and Foster.

Property Sold

SALISBURY – Andy Ball, senior advisor, Allison Conick, advisor, and Chris Peek, senior advisor, with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate have settled on 934 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, Md.

The restaurant, located on the South Salisbury corridor, was previously Agave Azul Restaurant.

Taylor’s BBQ has purchased the property and will be relocating in the coming months.

“The sellers looked at all their options for both lease and sale,” said Chris Peek, the seller’s agent. “They had been leasing as landlords for the last six years, but in light of the fact that it was a fairly active market, and they did not have plans to start a new restaurant, decided that it would be an appropriate time to sell if they could get a price, they felt was reasonable for the building.”

He continued, “We delivered an acceptable offer within a few days of the listing going on the market.”

The property will undergo a complete remodel to match the Taylor’s BBQ brand aesthetic to include an outdoor seating area.

A “Grand Opening” date will be set in the coming months as they see how the renovations and potential supply issues work out. Operations will continue to run from College Avenue until the new restaurant is open. They are striving for a seamless transition.

Taylor’s BBQ had begun working with Ball to locate a larger restaurant to accommodate increased traffic and growth at their current location on College Avenue. The larger stand-alone restaurant on a main highway was a near-perfect opportunity.

“We have been looking for several years to find just the right fit to move our restaurant, Taylor’s BBQ in Salisbury, Md.,” a statement from Kathy, Frank, Joey, and Nick Calabrese reads. “We had certain non-negotiable items on our wish list; most important being, of course, location. It had to be close enough to our current location so as not to disrupt our loyal following of 30 years, but just far enough to serve the greater community.

The statement continues, “We had contacted many agents over the years, and we had no results, no offerings. After mentioning to Andy that we were looking he took the initiative along with his partner Allison and put the ball in motion. Andy heard everything we shared and only sent viable options to us making certain to check all the boxes. Andy and Allison were proactive throughout the entire process removing the stress normally associated with these types of transactions. We could not have had a better experience.”

The former restaurant location at 720 E. College Avenue is now available for lease.

Team Members Welcomed

SALISBURY – Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services, SNHS, a local nonprofit serving community members through partnerships to increase home ownership and cultivate sustainable neighborhoods in Salisbury and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce the addition of two new team members to its staff.

Jackie Davis started in March 2022 as a housing counselor. Davis is responsible for organizing the home buyer education course which includes budget counseling and financial literacy. She is also studying to become a certified HUD housing counselor.

“I love my job because I get to help people realize their dream of becoming a homeowner is achievable,” said Davis. “My role is very rewarding because I have the opportunity to develop trusting relationships with the people I work with, and I have a very supportive team behind me every step of the way.”

Davis and her husband, Wes, are currently working towards home ownership together. She enjoys supporting downtown Salisbury initiatives, spending time with her grand-dogs and getting her hands dirty with her plants.

Michelle Neal is a grant and program manager for SNHS. She is responsible for identifying funding sources for existing housing programs, implementing the organization’s strategic plan to develop innovative programs, and developing partnerships to expand SNHS’s reach. Neal is also a certified HUD housing

counselor and previously served on the homeless alliance coalition board.

“I have always had a passion for housing,” said Neal. “The time I dedicated to working for the state and Wicomico County taught me a lot about the need for affordable housing in our region. With my HUD certification I can help people who are facing foreclosure and people who have fallen behind on their first mortgage.”

She continues, “When one door closes, another one opens. Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services provides the resources necessary to navigate the system. I love the culture here at SNHS, we all work as a team and really get to think outside the box.”

Neal earned her undergraduate at Salisbury University in fine arts and her master’s in art education between time studying at SU and University of Maryland Eastern Shore. In her free time, Michelle enjoys painting and spending time with rescue pit mix, Karl and chihuahua, Rocco. She is the proud mother of daughter, Emma, who was just accepted as a sophomore to University of Tampa for the marine biology honors program.

Scholarship Donation

SALISBURY – CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions) provides personalized solutions to its clients across Delmarva and throughout the United States, including financial planning, small business retirement plans, tax, insurance, and wealth management.

In 2018, CFS worked with Salisbury University to begin offering a Next Gen Scholarship for students pursuing careers in the financial industry. With Salisbury University alums on their team, including a Chartered Financial Analyst™, CFS makes it known the value it places on higher education. CFS Partner and Certified Financial Planner™ Michael Sise previously taught retirement planning at Salisbury University’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business.

“We are appreciative of CFS and their team on supporting Salisbury University through their Next Gen Scholarship,” said Jason Curtin ‘98, vice president for advancement and external affairs and executive director of the Salisbury University Foundation, Inc. “The most impactful thing we can do is help to make a student’s pursuit of a higher education affordable and accessible. CFS is doing just that.”