Administrator Jeff Fleetwood retired in April. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Berlin’s former town administrator has accepted a similar role in Delmar.

Jeff Fleetwood, who retired from his position as Berlin’s town administrator in April, last week accepted an offer to serve as town manager of Delmar.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my 12 years with the Town of Berlin,” Fleetwood said, “and I guess the itch is still there to be able to contribute from a public service perspective and the Delmar opportunity presented itself.”

Fleetwood, who filled various roles during his dozen years in Berlin, retired in April after three years as town administrator. Though he advised Mayor Zack Tyndall in April that he wanted to retire in June, once the town’s budget for the coming year was complete, Tyndall told him his last day would be April 22.

In the five weeks since, Fleetwood has realized he’s not ready for retirement. He stressed that he was not looking for a new position when he left Berlin but that the Delmar position presented itself and he’d applied. Fleetwood, who lives in Delmar, is excited to take on an official role in the municipality.

“It’s going to be great to give back to a town I have called home for over 30 years,” he said.

Fleetwood is expected to start as town manager in Delmar June 27.