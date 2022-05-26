Worcester Prep varsity lacrosse goalkeeper last week recorded a school-record 173rd save of the season to reach the 300th career save milestone as just a sophomore. Pictured above is Williams with father and head coach Chris Williams. Submitted photo

BERLIN- With a new school-record 173 saves, Worcester Prep varsity goalkeeper Caitlin Williams recorded her career 300th save during the Mallards’ conference championship game last week.

In April, the sophomore Williams recorded her 200th save in her young career at Worcester during a game against old rival Saints Peter and Paul. In the weeks since that milestone, Williams has added 100 more to reach the 300-save milestone as just a sophomore.

During the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship last week against Saints Peter and Paul again, a game Worcester lost 20-2, Williams recorded a new school record 17 saves, bringing her total to 173 on the season and setting her career total at the 300-milestone.

Williams has been playing lacrosse for 10 years, and this season was her second as the starting goalkeeper at Worcester. As a freshman, she recorded a school-record 129 saves and blew past that number this year to hit the 300-save milestone. She was voted as a captain at Worcester this season.

Williams is a multi-sport varsity athlete at Worcester and also plays field hockey, soccer and basketball. This summer, she will play in the prestigious Under Armour 150 for the second year in a row. The recruiting event showcases the top 150 young players in the country.