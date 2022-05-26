OCEAN CITY – While most are feeling the pain at the pump, perhaps no industry is taking a harder hit then the local fishing industry. With the offshore recreational and charter fishing season essentially just getting underway, rising fuel costs, especially diesel, which is now pushing nearly $7 per gallon, is threatening to somewhat curtail…
OCEAN CITY – Resort police this week are still investigating a reported shooting in the downtown area early last Sunday. Around 1:10 a.m. last Sunday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) responded to the Talbot Street area for a reported shooting, Upon arrival, OCPD officers located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound believed…
OCEAN CITY – With the arrival of the summer season and the anticipated spike in crime, Ocean City police officers will be equipped with a new tool in their toolbox in the form of body-worn cameras to record incidents and interactions. In February, the Mayor and Council approved a contract with private vendor Axon to…
BERLIN– Town officials are entering into extended negotiations regarding Heron Park with Gillis Gilkerson. The Berlin Town Council voted 4-0 on Monday to enter into an extended negotiation period with Gillis Gilkerson as it relates to the sale of parcels at Heron Park. “It’s not selling them but it allows us to be able to…
