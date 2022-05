45th St. Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 27: Aaron Howell

Saturday, May 28: Keith White Duo

Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 27: DJ Wax

Saturday, May 28:

Aaron Howell Duo

Sunday, May 29: DJ BK

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, May 27: Endless Ember,

Chris Sacks Band

Saturday, May 28: The Bills,

Zion Reggae

Sunday, May 29: Aaron Howell Trio,

Colossal Fossil Sauce

Monday, May 30:

Smooth & Remy, Beach Mac

Tuesday, May 31:

Jack Worthington, Trigger Fish

Wednesday, June 1:

Keri Anthony, Chris Diller Duo

Thursday, June 2: Kevin Poole,

The Chest Pains

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 27: Dust N Bones

Saturday, May 28: Jim Long

Monday, May 30: Teenage Rust

& The Fabulous Rustettes

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Sunday, May 29: Silky Jones

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, May 27: Rick Walton

Sunday, May 29: TBA

Tuesday, May 31: Danny Dolan

Wednesday, June 1: Kevin Poole

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, May 27: Marlin City Madmen

Saturday, May 28: TBA

Sundays: Karaoke W/DJ Rut

Tuesdays: DJ Rut

Thursdays: DJ DeoGee

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, May 27: DJ RobCee,

Crushing Day, DJ Hook

Saturday, May 28: DJ Greg,

Crushing Day, DJ Groove, Jumper

Sunday, May 29: The 1974,

DJ Hook, The Loop

Monday, May 30: The 1974 Band,

DJ RobCee, Under The Covers

Tuesday, May 31: DJ Hector

Greene Turtle west

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Sundays: Karaoke w/ DJ Jeremy

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, May 28:

Side Project, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, May 29:

Pickin’ Party, DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Fontainebleu Resort

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The OC

Friday, May 27:

Parker Barrow Project,

On The Edge

Saturday, May 28: Stefan Heuer, First Class, DJ Yemi, On The Edge

Sunday, May 29: Brian McConnell, First Class

Monday, May 30: Troll Tribe Duo

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, Ocean Pines

Friday, May 27: The Benderz

Saturday, May 28: Tranzfusion

Sunday, May 29:

Great Train Robbery

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Styler

Saturday, May 28: Harbor Boys

Sundays: Edjacated Phools

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Streets

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, May 27 & 28: Vertigo Red

Sunday & Monday: May 29 & 30: Alter Ego

Saturdays, Tuesday, May 31

& Thursday, June 2:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesdays: DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, May 27:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff, DJ Davie,

My Hero Zero, 9 Mile Roots,

Crash The Party

Saturday, May 28:

DJ Cruz, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

Crash The Party, 9 Mile Roots,

The Event Horizon, Kono Nation

Sunday, May 29:

DJ Davie, DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

9 Mile Roots, Stealing Savannah, Gypsy Wisdom

Monday, May 30:

DJ Davie,

DJ Bobby O, Full Circle,

Zion Reggae Band

Tuesday, May 31:

DJ Davie, Opposite Directions

Wednesday, June 1:

Full Circle Duo, DJ Davie

Thursday, June 2: DJ Cruz,

John McNutt Band, GoGo Gadjet