ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A heads-up alert to all free-spirited Ewes and Rams: Be wary of a deal that could result in compromising your independence. Check every detail before making a commitment.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): New facts emerge that help put an irksome workplace situation in perspective. Meanwhile, pay more attention to a family member who needs your wisdom and strength.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A slight setback in plans is nothing to worry about. Use this delay to deal with a number of matters you might have ignored for too long. Expect news from someone in your past.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’re entering a period of stability. Use it to straighten out any outstanding problems related to a very personal situation. Also, pay closer attention to financial matters.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): As much as you love being a social Lion, you might well benefit from staying out of the spotlight for a while. You need time to reflect on some upcoming decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A difficult family situation improves, thanks to your timely intervention. You can now start to focus more of your attention on preparing for a possible career change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): An on-the-job change works to your benefit by offering new opportunities. It’s up to you to check them out. Meanwhile, a stalled romantic situation starts up again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): That flare-up of Scorpian temperament cools down, leaving you more receptive to suggestions about changes that might need to be made in your personal life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): An unusual period of indecisiveness is a mite frustrating. But things soon clear up, allowing the sage Sagittarian to make those wise pronouncements again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might feel that you know best, but it’s not a good idea at this time to try to force your opinions on others. Best advice: Inspire change by example, not by intimidation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Some setbacks could affect your plans to fortify your financial situation. But things start moving again by early next week. Meanwhile, enjoy your resurgent social life.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Show that often-hidden steely spine of yours as you once again stand up to an emotional bully. You’ve got the strength to do it, especially as friends rally to your side.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your ruling planet, Mercury, endows you with a gift for writing. Have you considered penning the world’s greatest novel?

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.