The English Diner opened in 1939 on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue. Moved to 21st Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the last 1950s, it was one of Ocean City’s most popular family restaurants.

It was known as “Little City Hall” for the daily breakfast gatherings of Ocean City’s political elite during the years that Hugh Cropper, Harry Kelley and Roland “Fish” Powell served as mayors.

The English Diner was demolished in November 2005 and the Mariner’s Watch condominium was built on the site the following year.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection