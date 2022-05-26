BERLIN – Two adults and one infant were injured in a three-vehicle collision on Route 113 at Bishopville Road early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Route 113 and Bishopville Road. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a collision involving two pickup trucks and a Honda Accord. The occupants of the Honda were injured in the collision and were transported to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Tundra driven by Jorge Veliz-Ich, 33, of Guatemala, was driving southbound on Route 113 and attempted to make a turn onto Bishopville Road when the truck collided with the Honda Accord. The Honda Accord then collided with a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as Ebony Morris, 41, of Millsboro, was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment. The Honda’s passenger, Arianna Morris, was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of her injuries. A five-month old infant in the Honda was first transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and then flown to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for treatment. The outcomes for the injured occupants in the Honda are not known.

Veliz-Ich was evaluated at the scene and released, as well as the driver of the Ford F-150, identified as Roger Reed, 56, of Bishopville. Both the northbound and southbound lanes were affected by lane closures due to the collision, and access to and from Bishopville Road was stopped for about three-and-a-half hours.

The cause and contributing factors involved in the crash remained under investigation as of late Wednesday.