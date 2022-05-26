Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy life style. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

May 28: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m.

May 28: Annual Car Show

The Kiwanis Club of Ocean City/Ocean Pines will hold its 2nd Annual Car Show at the Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Judged classes with trophies and awards. Proceeds used to support club youth and scholarship programs. Open to all. Rain date June 4.

May 28: Kid Craft Day

94th St. Center for the Arts 11am Kids crafts in the courtyard. Free. www.artleagueofoceancity.org.

May 29: Guided Gallery Tours

94th Street Center for the Arts, 1 p.m. Explore the galleries and learn about the exhibiting artists. Free.

May 29: Monument Gathering

Join the local American Legions at the Veterans Monument on the corner of Main and West streets in Berlin for a special ceremony to honor veterans at 8 a.m.. Event by the American Legions.

May 30: Memorial Day Parade

Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School ending at Henry Park with music, food, vendors and games. Event by the Berlin Community Improvement Association.

June 2-4: Ravens Beach Bash

Presented by Miller Lite, Ravens filled weekend of events, current players, alumni, cheerleader and Playmaker meet and greets, beach games, bonfires, a fireworks/laser light show and more. Most events free and open to the public.

June 4: Youth Fishing Derby

Wicomico County Recreation & Parks’ Youth Fishing Derby, a longtime community tradition, is happening at Salisbury City Park. Children ages 15 and under must preregister to participate in this free event. Check-in is at 8 a.m., fishing will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards and snacks for the youth participants to follow. Registration is open now through June 3 and is available online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org or at the Wicomico Civic Center box office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.).

June 3-5: Professional Bull Riding

Three Shows at the Inlet Parking Lot in Ocean City starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, and at 2 p.m. on June 5. All tickets General Admission- $50 (all ages need a ticket).

June 8-10: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811. Classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

June 9: Energy Public Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum for all Ocean Pines community homeowners that will focus on all available energy supplier options from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library. Representatives from electric, oil, propane and natural gas companies will be on hand to speak with home owners about their options and cost saving tips as energy costs rise. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of all companies.

June 10: Bathtub Races

From 6-8 p.m., local businesses and sponsors race down Main Street in their homemade rolling tubs for the Winner Take All Ducky Trophy. Event by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

June 11: Anniversary Events

MAC, Your Area Agency on Aging, is officially celebrating its 50th anniversary with an Active Aging Expo, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury. The day starts with a one-mile Soles for Seniors walk. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the walk steps off at 9 a.m. For more information on the Expo or Soles for Seniors walk, or to learn more about MAC and its many services, visit www.macinc.org or call 410-742-0505, Ext. 166.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.

June 12: Day Of Recognition

Worcester County NAACP will host a day of recognition of the history of the Negro Baseball League and Players on Delmarva at the Delmarva Shorebirds game at 2:05 p.m. This event will be held at Shorebirds stadium, and will recognize William “Judy” Johnson, a Snow Hill native and former Negro League player who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1975. There will be a special appearance by former Negro Baseball League player Pedro Sierra and Negro League Baseball Ambassador Rayner Banks. Donations are being requested to help defray the expenses that the Worcester County Branch NAACP will bear for the event promotion. Email Worcester NAACP President Ivory Smith at ivos4@aol.com.

June 18: Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Sturgis One Room School Museum in Pocomoke for a Juneteenth celebration block party with food, fun, and fellowship from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 209 Willow Street in Pocomoke. Everyone is invited to this free event featuring free tours of the Sturgis Museum, a bounce house for kids, music by DJ Rob Little, and great food like fried fish and fries by Unionville Lodge #45. Vendors are still accepted and registration is open at sturgisschoolmuseum.com/events.