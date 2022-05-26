Ocean City officials delivered on their promise. The first-ever Oceans Calling Festival will be a game changer, as has been maintained since the concept was first publicly broached last summer.

Though musical tastes vary tremendously, there is no disputing the group of bands assembled to play in Ocean City will have mass appeal. Thirty-plus well-known bands spread out over three days across three stages will be a major attraction for Ocean City the last weekend of September.

Judging by the rush on ticket sales on Wednesday – the first opportunity to purchase – and the subsequent tiered pricing, the demand was high for the event. A check on hotel prices one week ago for the last week in September compared to this week confirms heads will be in beds at a time of year Ocean City could use a solid boost.

There is a strong demand, and the last week of September is now looking like a prime weekend. It’s far cry from how it’s been in recent years, thanks to the typical car enthusiasts who invade Ocean City to wreak havoc. In fact, resort officials have gone so far over the last couple years to discourage visitors to Ocean City warning it will essentially be a “police state” with massive enforcement details everywhere. It appears Ocean City is turning the page to a new strategy – bumping the troublemakers out of town through a major special event.

Of the first Oceans Calling Festival and the C3 Presents organizer, Ocean City Tourism and Business Develoment Director Tom Perozzo said, “We believe we have a first-class opportunity here unlike anything we’ve seen in Ocean City.”

This appears to be entirely true, and there is a sense of excitement among locals and visitors. Now, Ocean City officials will look to the skies with hope the weather cooperates. It appears to be the only thing holding this event back from being an historic occasion.