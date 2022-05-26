BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams did well in the Bayside Conference championships last week with a pair of first-place wins in the boys’ pole vault and the girls’ high jump.

Owen Mielnik finished first in the pole vault event. Summer Brenner won the conference championship in the girls’ high jump. Several other Seahawks placed high in their particular events.

Mielnik finished first in the pole vault, while Rynell Brittingham was eighth in the shot put. Zimere Handy finished sixth in the high jump. Ziquase Duffy finished eighth in the long jump. Ethan Justice was eighth in the 1,600. Justice was also seventh in the 3,200.

On the girls’ side, Ny’Ashia Harper was sixth in the 400, while Macy Woroniecki was seventh in the 800, and Carolina Novelli finished 10th. Woroniecki also finished fifth in the 1,600. Amber Marshall finished fourth in the 3,200, while Novelli finished sixth. Maya Garner was second in the high jump, and Breanna Ferguson was seventh in the long jump.