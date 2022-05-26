SALISBURY — MAC, Your Area Agency on Aging, is officially celebrating its 50th anniversary with an Active Aging Expo, to be held Saturday, June 11, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury.

The public is invited on June 11 to celebrate MAC’s 50 years of serving seniors on the Lower Shore and to learn about many ways to engage in active aging.

The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature speakers, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes and giveaways, entertainment, networking opportunities, and much more. Get information about the many services and resources available at MAC – and in the community – designed to help enhance the lives of seniors. Admission is free.

TidalHealth will bring its HealthFest to the Civic Center as well, filling the Flanders rooms with all kinds of health screenings, medical information, special guests and more.

The day starts with a one-mile Soles for Seniors walk. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the walk steps off at 9 a.m. The walk will conclude with awards and breakfast at 10 a.m. Teams are forming now and individual walkers are welcome.

For more information on the Expo or Soles for Seniors walk, or to learn more about MAC and its many services, visit www.macinc.org or call 410-742-0505, Ext. 166.

MAC is one of the five oldest area agencies on aging in the nation, founded in 1972 as a pilot project, and incorporated in 1974. The nonprofit charitable organization offers an ever-growing slate of services that fulfill its mission of helping older adults live with dignity and thrive in their homes and community.