BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s Noah Fisher won the 2A-East Region tennis championship last week, while Ridgely Lake was the runner-up in her bracket.

Fisher beat Yossin Robiero-Velasquez of North Caroline and Jonathan Lombardo of Parkside to advance to the 2A-East region title match. He then beat Aiden Sundt of Easton to claim the title and advance to the state championship bracket where he will face Thomas Murray of Kent Island.

Lake was the top seed in the 2A-East bracket and beat Erin Boyle of Easton in the opening match. Lade then fell to Rebecca White of North Caroline in the regional championship match.