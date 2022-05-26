OCEAN CITY — An Earlville, Md. man was arrested on first-degree assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly stomping a male victim during an altercation between two groups in the downtown area.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue for a report of several disorderly individuals. Ocean City Communications advised a fight had just occurred and there was a male lying unconscious on the ground.

Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed a crowd of people standing around a male on the ground. The victim was bleeding profusely and had multiple injuries to his face, according to police reports. Officers learned from multiple witnesses a fight had occurred between a group of three people and a larger group of around 14 people.

Witnesses told police the victim attempted to get in between two of the combatants to keep them from fighting the other group of people. Multiple members of the group pushed the victim to the ground and began stomping the victim and kicking him in the head multiple times, according to police reports.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the primary aggressor in the altercation, later identified as Michael Mandl, 19, of Earlville, Md. A description of the suspect was broadcasted and a short time later OCPD officers located a suspect matching the description of Mandl running on the Boardwalk in the area of 19th Street, according to police reports.

Mandl reportedly fled from police on foot twice, but was eventually detained. A witness from the fight scene was brought over and positively identified him as the primary aggressor in the altercation. Mandl was detained and agreed to speak with officers. He reportedly told police he had been chased by “Crips” and did not know anything about the reported altercation at 16th Street.

However, his actions were furtive and he continued to look in different directions very rapidly and spoke to officers very quickly, according to police reports.

Due to the extensive injuries to the victim and the witness report of Mandl being the primary aggressor in the altercation, Mandl was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. During a search of his person incident to the arrest, officers located a small jar of powder cocaine on Mandl and addition drug possession charges were tacked on. Mandl was ordered to be held without bond following a bail review hearing on Monday. The victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for extensive injuries to his head and face.