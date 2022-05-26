Best All Around Announced at Annual Senior Awards Night

Students BStephen Decatur High School senior Emma Sperry was announced Best All Around during the annual Senior Awards Night event on May 17. Sperry is a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society and she serves as president of the National Honor Society. Her academic resume includes a national Seal of Biliteracy and a College Board title of AP Scholar with six Advanced Placement courses and straight A’s throughout high school. She is pictured with Principal Tom Sites.