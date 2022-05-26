American Legion Post 166 Made Donation to the OC BPAC

AAmerican Legion Post 166 of Ocean City made a donation to the OC BPAC (Ocean City Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee) for the Lights on Bikes Program, which distributes safety lights for bicycles each summer in the Ocean City community. Pictured from left to right are Lisa Stashak, OC BPAC member; Ben Dawson, chaplain of Post 166 and Tony DeLuca, OC BPAC and Ocean City Council member.