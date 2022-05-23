Camp Coast, the team that won the 2021 Berlin Bathtub Races, will be among the 2022 competitors. File photo.

BERLIN– Organizers are still accepting entries for this year’s Berlin Bathtub Races.

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will host the 32nd annual Berlin Bathtub Races June 10. Officials are still seeking entries for the popular event.

“This is the biggest event of the year,” said Ryan Nellans, executive administrator for the chamber. “Don’t miss it.”

The races, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 10, draw hundreds of onlookers to Main Street each year as fans line up to watch teams representing local businesses and organizations race their modified bathtubs. Nellans said the chamber was still accepting entries for this year’s races. Those interested can go to berlinchamber.org for more details.

The cost to enter is $100 for chamber members and $125 for non-chamber members.

The bathtubs being raced have to be authentic and capable of holding at least two gallons of water. Wheels have to be less than 26 inches and the bathtub is required to have brakes and steering. For those seeking inspiration for building a racing tub, the champion tub used for years by Jesse Turner of the Berlin Shoe Box is on display in the town’s welcome center. Retired from its racing days, it is now used to collect donations of shoes for Diakonia, a local shelter.

As they always do, this year’s bathtub races are expected to draw quite a crowd.

“The bathtub races are legendary to this town and one of the most fun events on the Eastern Shore,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “And this year, all Berlin bathtub racers will get to parade their bathtubs in the Berlin Christmas Parade as another incentive for signing up.”

Nellans agreed that interest in this year’s event would be high.

“We’ve got an amazing T-shirt designed by award winning local artist Brian Robertson and printed right in Berlin that will be available before the event as well,” Nellans said.

Nellans confirmed that last year’s winner, the Camp Coast team from Worcester County, would be among this year’s competitors in an effort to achieve back-to-back wins.

“This is going to be lots of fun,” Nellans said. “Berlin’s summer kickoff event is free to attend and fun for all ages.”

The event will also feature a hula hoop contest for kids, a rubber duck raffle and shopping opportunities at downtown businesses.