Worcester Girls Fall in ESIAC Championship

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse team’s up-and-down season concluded last Friday with a 20-3 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game.

The Mallards stumbled out of the gate a little, losing their first four games to start the season. After that, the Worcester girls played .500 lacrosse for the most part and finished with an overall record of 6-10.

The Mallards earned a trip to the ESIAC championship game against Saints Peter and Paul, but the Sabres were just too potent for Worcester this year. Saints Peter and Paul led 13-1 at the half and never looked back. Worcester’s Nazli Unal scored in the first half and added another goal in the second half to account for Worcester’s scoring. With the championship win, the Sabres finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.