BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse team’s up-and-down season concluded last Friday with a 20-3 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game.

The Mallards stumbled out of the gate a little, losing their first four games to start the season. After that, the Worcester girls played .500 lacrosse for the most part and finished with an overall record of 6-10.

The Mallards earned a trip to the ESIAC championship game against Saints Peter and Paul, but the Sabres were just too potent for Worcester this year. Saints Peter and Paul led 13-1 at the half and never looked back. Worcester’s Nazli Unal scored in the first half and added another goal in the second half to account for Worcester’s scoring. With the championship win, the Sabres finished the season with a perfect 14-0 record.