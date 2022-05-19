WEST OCEAN CITY – An array of local candidates shared their views on issues facing the county at a forum hosted by the Republican Women of Worcester County. With many races set to be decided in July’s primary election, a standing-room-only crowd attended the forum hosted by the Republican Women of Worcester County at the…
Read More »
SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to introduce legislation that will allow Worcester County to install school bus monitoring systems despite numerous questions. The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to introduce legislation that will allow the school system to install school bus monitoring systems on buses used in Worcester County. The company providing the…
Read More »
NEWARK– School board members defended their decision not to change the budget to address bus driver pay concerns this week. During Tuesday’s Worcester County Board of Education meeting, school board members reviewed bus driver compensation. They stressed that while they appreciated the work contractors did, the drivers were already paid fairly. “When you look at…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – Despite some private-sector pushback, resort officials this week approved on first reading an ordinance that would convey the air rights over a town-owned alley to the developers of the proposed Margaritaville project. On Monday, the Mayor and Council had before them an ordinance for first reading that would, if approved, convey the…
Read More »