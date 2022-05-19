Things I Like – May 20, 2022

by

The Berlin Farmers Market

Rainy day board games

A one-hour fog delay

Steak and asparagus on the grill

This spring’s temperature extremes

The south’s different takes on shrimp and grits

A day off from the computer

Steamed crabs and corn on the cob

Friday lunches with my wife

Freshly laundered shirts

A kid giggling in his sleep

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.