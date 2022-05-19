BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team fell to Easton, 10-2, at home on Tuesday in the state 2A-East Region II title game to close out what was otherwise a remarkable season.

The Seahawks went 9-3 in the regular season and won a couple of one-goal games over Parkside and Bennett in the final week of the regular season to win the Bayside South. Decatur ran into old nemesis Kent Island in the Bayside Conference championship and fell 16-0.

Decatur garnered the top seed in the state 2A-East Region II when the brackets were released last week and a first-round matchup with Bayside South rival Parkside. The Seahawks beat Parkside, 10-8, last Friday at home to advance to the region championship.

The Seahawks were scheduled to face third-seeded Easton at home on Monday, but the game was forced to Tuesday because of the threat of inclement weather. On Tuesday, Decatur faced a tough Easton team, which had beaten the Seahawks, 12-11, back on April 6. On Tuesday, the Seahawks fell behind early and ran into a tough Easton goalkeeper and could not recover, falling to the Warriors, 10-2.

Despite the loss, the Seahawks finished the 2022 campaign with an overall 10-5 record. At one point, Decatur had a six-game winning streak through the middle of the season. Their only losses came to Queen Anne’s, Kent Island twice and Easton twice.