Following a successful first season, the 2022 Pollinator Garden Tour will return to Worcester County June 24-25. Above, participants are pictured in a pollinator garden at the 2021 event. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – The second annual Pollinator Garden Tour will return to Worcester County next month.

Hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT), the 2022 Pollinator Garden Tour will return to Worcester County June 24-25. Following the success of the first annual garden tour, organizers say they are eager to make this year’s event bigger and better.

“We had a really good turnout last year, and the people that were there really enjoyed it,” said Suzy Taylor, LSLT board member and treasurer. “After they visited they said they couldn’t wait for next year’s event.”

Last year, the nonprofit organization opted to forgo its Delmarva Pollinator Festival in exchange for a new event – a Pollinator Garden Tour. Officials noted the goal of the event is to educate the public on the benefits of native plants and pollinator gardens, and the habitats they provide to birds and insects.

“It’s a great, inspiring event,” Taylor said. “I’ve personally converted a huge section of my lawn to pollinator plants after last year’s tour. The Lower Shore Land Trust is also a great organization to support, not only for its conservation work but for its work on pollinators and native landscaping.”

Taylor said this year’s festival will feature a self-guided tour covering eight pollinator-friendly gardens across Worcester County.

She noted that each property will vary in size, giving attendees a better idea of what can be accomplished in any space.

“We have a mix of larger properties, as well as in-town gardens. We actually have two in Berlin to show people you don’t need acres of property …,” she said. “One of the gardens will also have containers, to show what you can do if you don’t have a lot of space.”

Officials say attendees will have an opportunity to visit gardens landscaped with native plants, watch artists paining ‘en plein air,’ and gain inspiration for their own gardening projects.

“You can visit a few gardens each day, or you can visit them all in one day …,” she explained. “You can start at any property, check in at any property and visit in any order. Because it’s self-guided, you can go at your own pace.”

Taylor added that the tour will also feature speakers.

“We will have some scheduled speakers at some of the gardens to talk about birds and pollinators and native plants,” she said.

Officials say tickets for the Pollinator Garden Tour can be purchased online for $25, or in-person the day of the event for $30.

This year’s event will also feature a preview party, hosted by Charles and Laura Jenkins at Newport Farms in Berlin. Tickets for the June 23 reception – now on sale for $125 – will offer attendees access to the historic home and farm property and one of LSLT’s premier certified pollinator gardens.

“The event will have a reception with cocktails, food and exclusive access to Newport Farms’ gardens,” Taylor said.

For more information on the 2022 Pollinator Garden Tour, or to purchase tickets, visit lowershorelandtrust.org. Taylor noted that while this year’s event will feature pollinator gardens in Worcester County, next year’s event will feature those in Wicomico and Sussex counties.

“This event supports efforts to increase pollinator habitat, promote the use of native landscaping and raise awareness for the benefits of pollinators through the LSLT Pollinator Certification Program,” a statement reads.