Dee Eggert

BERLIN — Dee Eggert (locally known as Mimu), age 94, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Dee attended Immaculata College and graduated with a degree in chemistry. She worked at Dupont Chemical before marrying her husband of 63 years, L.F. “Gus” Eggert. Together, they raised seven children while traipsing back and forth across the country and around the world during 32 years with the U.S. Navy. Dee packed and unpacked the household, and registered kids with new schools, sports teams, music teachers and scout troops during 25 moves in 35 years.

Dee loved the beach, books, travel and rare moments of much deserved peace and quiet.

She is survived by her seven children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ocean City on Wednesday, May 18. Members of the rosary guild will pray the rosary for the repose of Dee’s soul a half an hour before the Mass. An internment service will be held at the United States Naval Academy cemetery on Wednesday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting Natural Lite and pizza to enjoy with family and friends while sharing happy memories of mom.

X

Mary Ellen Cropper

NEWARK — Mary Ellen Cropper, age 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Wells and Grace Ellen Rayne Wells. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William G. Cropper, in 2009,

and her brother-in-law, Andy Hayes, and is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Cropper Hayes of Charlottesville, Va. and her son, William Carlton Cropper of Newark, and two grandchildren, Ryan Hayes and Robin Hayes Verrier and her husband Jack.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8355 Newark Road, Newark, Md. 21841. Inurnment will be in Trinity Garden of Memory Churchyard after the service.

X

Charles H. Webb

OCEAN CITY — Charles H. Webb, age 69, passed away at his home in Ocean City on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Born in Cambridge, Maryland, he was the son of the late Bryan Webb and Elizabeth Chandler Smith.

He is survived by his three sisters, Pamela Harman (Taylor), Yvonne B. Moore (James), and Suzanne Kelly (Tim); a loving stepmother, Peggy Webb; and a brother, Bryan Webb, Jr. There are also several nieces and nephews.

Flowers were thrown overboard at Fishtales in Ocean City in his memory. A celebration of life was planned by his family and his Seacrets family. If you knew Chuck, you loved Chuck. He was a friend to all and always made you laugh. He was loved by many and surely will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811, or https://www.atlanticgeneral.org/foundation/give-now/. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.