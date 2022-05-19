BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity softball team blanked visiting Arundel, 10-0, on Tuesday in the 3A-South Region II semifinals to advance in the state tournament.

The Seahawks closed out the regular season with eight straight wins and last week beat Queen Anne’s in a tight one, 4-3, to win the Bayside Conference championship. Decatur earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-South Region II when the brackets were released last week, and a first-round bye.

On Monday, the Seahawks were set to face Arundel in the 3A-South Region II semifinals. However, the threat of severe thunderstorms on Monday postponed the game until Tuesday at Decatur. On Tuesday, the Seahawks got off to a good start and cruised to the 10-0 win over Arundel to advance to the 3A-South Region II championship.

The Seahawks season record now stands at 17-2, their only losses coming to Kent Island back on April 8, and Queen Anne’s on April 20. Decatur will face Crofton in the 3A-South Region II title game.