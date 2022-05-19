Decatur Girls Bow Out in Playoff Opener, 10-9

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team fell to North Caroline in a close one, 10-9, in the opening round of the state 2A-East sectional last weekend.

The Seahawks won the Bayside South, but fell to Queen Anne’s, 17-5, in the conference championship last week. Decatur earned a number-three seed in the 2A-East sectional and a first-round date with second-seeded North Caroline on the road last Friday. In a close one, the Seahawks fell to North Caroline, 10-9, to close out the season. The Seahawks had fallen to North Caroline in the regular season, 9-7, back on April 13.

It was an up-and-down season for the Seahawks, who had a three-game losing streak to tough Bayside North teams in the middle. The Decatur girls finished the regular season strong with four straight wins to claim the Bayside South championship.

