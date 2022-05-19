BERLIN– Police charged a Berlin man with assault following an hours-long incident in the Franklin Knoll community.

Police charged Berlin resident Eric Nordstrom, 50, with first- and second-degree assault among other things following an incident Wednesday.

Several area residents were delayed as they tried to reach their homes Wednesday evening as police diverted traffic in the Powell Circle area. According to a release from the Berlin Police Department Thursday, officers there received a complaint of a domestic assault involving a firearm and requested assistance from the Worcester County Bureau of investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that a high-risk arrest warrant and a search warrant would need to be executed. With the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office’s tactical team, police spent nearly two hours trying to communicate with the suspect. When contact was finally made, the suspect was arrested without incident.

According to police Nordstrom was charged with first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and carrying a handgun on their person. He was seen by a commissioner for an initial appearance and held without bond. Maryland State Police, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Gun Center assisted Berlin’s police with the investigation.