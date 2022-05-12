WPS Lower School Perform Hercules Beetles

by

Students EPerforming as Hercules Beetles during the WPS Lower School musical were, pictured left, Drew Bergey, Jack Jarvis and Samko Poffenberger, who had the audience laughing with all their puns. Bottom left, Queen Bee Sophia Mealy sings along with Worrier Bees Hannah Coyle and Vivi Grinestaff and Yellow Jackets Londyn Davy and Kaylin Zervakos. Bottom right, Hunter Harrison, Eli Parker and Remy Hertrich brightened the stage while singing "Here Comes the Sun."

Students FStudents G

