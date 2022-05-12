Mario’s was one of Ocean City’s legendary restaurants. Opened in 1954 by Vera and Jack Maiorana on 22nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue, it served an extensive Italian menu as well as some of the best steaks in Ocean City. The carryout shop was home to delicious subs that people still talk about today.

Mario’s was a favorite of Ocean City locals and did a big business in the off season. It survived the March Storm of 1962, a major fire in 1972 and Hurricane Gloria in 1985. It could not survive the retirement of owners Vera Maiorana and daughter Jackie DeGroft and closed forever on Sept. 24, 2005. The building was torn down two years later.

Photo from 1954 courtesy of Vera Maiorana