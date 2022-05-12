BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team capped off what was a remarkable regular season with a 17-2 win over St. Michael’s on Tues-day to capture the Bayside Conference championship. The Seahawks started the season with a 13-game winning streak before taking their first loss to Bennett last week. Decatur beat Easton, 4-2, and Mardela, 9-1, last week, before falling to Cape Henlopen, 5-2, last Saturday in the regular season finale. The Seahawks were the Bayside South champions hit the road on Tuesday for the Bayside Conference championship against St. Michaels. Decatur led 3-2 after the first inning, but tacked on six runs in the second to take a 9-2 lead and added four more in the third to stretch the lead to 13-2. The Seahawks scored four more times in the fifth to push the lead to 17-2 and the championship game was halted after five innings. Decatur garnered the number-one seed in the state 3A-East sectional and earned a first-round bye. The Seahawks will face the winner of the first-round game between fourth-seeded Bennett and fifth-seeded Crofton in their first game of the state tournament.