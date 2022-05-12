BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team capped off what was a remarkable regular season with a 17-2 win over St. Michael’s on Tues-day to capture the Bayside Conference championship. The Seahawks started the season with a 13-game winning streak before taking their first loss to Bennett last week. Decatur beat Easton, 4-2, and Mardela, 9-1, last week, before falling to Cape Henlopen, 5-2, last Saturday in the regular season finale. The Seahawks were the Bayside South champions hit the road on Tuesday for the Bayside Conference championship against St. Michaels. Decatur led 3-2 after the first inning, but tacked on six runs in the second to take a 9-2 lead and added four more in the third to stretch the lead to 13-2. The Seahawks scored four more times in the fifth to push the lead to 17-2 and the championship game was halted after five innings. Decatur garnered the number-one seed in the state 3A-East sectional and earned a first-round bye. The Seahawks will face the winner of the first-round game between fourth-seeded Bennett and fifth-seeded Crofton in their first game of the state tournament.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.