BERLIN — Due to a variety of factors, the Blood Bank of Delmarva this week announced a critical blood shortage and is seeking donors to replenish the supply.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) on Monday announced a blood emergency due to a lack of donors recently. With school spring breaks and holiday travel, blood donations have dropped to the critical stage over the last six weeks.

The blood supply as of early this week stood at a two- to three-day level, with Type O-negative and Type O-positive at just a half-day level, which is well below the ideal reserve of a seven-day inventory. Hospitals and healthcare facilities rely on a steady flow of volunteer donors, but a variety of factors including holiday travel and spring breaks has caused a reduction in donations, resulting in the current blood emergency.

“This time of year can always be difficult for the blood supply,” said BBD Senior Executive Director Patricia Killeen. “One blood donation has the ability to save up to three lives. We highly encourage all who are able to donate today to help Eastern Shore and Delaware residents who need it the most.”

It only takes on hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Those in critical need include cancer patients, accident, trauma or burn victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, and chronically-transfused patients suffering from a variety of illnesses.

The BBD provides safe blood and blood products to all 19 hospitals on Delmarva and relies on over 80,000 volunteer blood donors each year to ensure patients’ needs are met. The BBD distributes over 130,000 blood products annually and operates four donor centers around the region including Salisbury.

Each year, the BBD normally hosts over 600 blood drives throughout the region, including a significant blood drive in Ocean City each year. The blood drives would not be possible without the commitment of community organizations that volunteer to serve as sponsors or coordinators to provide opportunities for blood donors to give blood and help patients in need.

The help with the current crisis and arrange an appointment with a BBD donor center, contact the BBD at 1-888-8Blood8, or visit www.DelmarvaBlood.org.