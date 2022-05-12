Daughters of the American Revolution Honored Pat Arata

by

DMembers of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently honored Pat Arata, its member who is serving as a state officer of the Maryland State Society DAR, during a tea held at Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury.  Pictured left to right are chapter members Jane Bunting, Carol Wanzer, Sharon Moak, State Editor Pat Arata, Regent Gail Weldin, Barbara May, and Betty Whitehead.