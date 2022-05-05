Worcester Prep’s Myranda Beebe last week scored her 100th career goal during a game against Salisbury School. Pictured above, Worcester Prep Head of School Dr. John McDonald presents Beebe with the game ball from her 100th career goal in front of friend and family. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep three-sport standout Myranda Beebe last week recorded her 100th career lacrosse goal at the Berlin school.

Beebe’s 100th career goal fittingly came during a game against familiar Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury School. Beebe also excels at varsity soccer and basketball at Worcester.

Beebe would have likely reached the 100th goal milestone in lacrosse if her sophomore-year season had not been cancelled because of COVID. She scored 28 goals as a freshman and 44 last year as a junior. Last Monday, she scored her 28th goal of her senior season against Salisbury School, reaching the 100th of her career.

Next year, Beebe will continue her exceptional academic and athletic career at Franklin and Marshall University, where she will compete with the school’s nationally-ranked women’s lacrosse program.