Earth Day was celebrated at Worcester Preparatory School with a donation and club activities. In preparation of Earth Day, the Environment Club built bird houses and the Lower School painted them. The Garden Club and Lower School students then worked together on Friday to hang the bird houses around campus. The Garden Club also took time to re-plant the garden for the Spring season, and the Recycling Club refurbished the campus’s “Up-cycled” greenhouse. For a small donation of $2, students were able to dress down out of uniform and instead where earth tones such as blue, green and camo. Pictured, front from left, are Landon Moreland, Stella Correa, Grace Hornung, Zia Salem, Aryan Verma, Connor McCallum, Hristina Gjoni, Margot Hidell, Ethan Arnold, Ben Evangelista, Emma Abbott, Hannah Giardina, Piper Coyle, Grant Messner, Carter Harrison, Priya Garg, Knox Luttrell and Jude Waked; second row, Bianca Prosekova, Nora Rafinski, Leah Tunnel, Isabella Labin, Jack Parks and Freddy Hertrich; and, back, Environment Club Advisor Linda Bragg, Head of Lower School Dr. Sara Timmons, seniors Grace Baeurle, Hugh Cropper, Marshall Mumford and Megan Waller and Lower School Art Teacher Rebecca Tittermary.