SNOW HILL – Snow Hill voters have elected Mike Pruitt to serve as the town’s new mayor.

Following Tuesday’s municipal election, the Town of Snow Hill announced the unofficial vote count for this year’s mayoral and Eastern District races.

Mayoral candidate Rob Hall received 93 votes and Pruitt received 214 votes. In the Eastern District election, Dave Burt received 31 votes and Janet Simpson received 73 votes to be the projected winner.

“Snow Hill citizens came out to the polls tonight at a steady rate and made their voices heard,” the town said in a social media post Tuesday. “A total of 312 votes were cast for Mayor and Eastern District Council combined … Per the Town Charter, absentee ballots received so far, as well as those still arriving in the mail through May 25 with today’s date postmarked, will be counted along with provisional ballots received tonight at the polls, for a final official count to be presented at the town hall meeting on June 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Old Fire Hall.”

The statement continues, “Thanks to all candidates as well as our Board of Elections Supervisors for dedicating their time!”

Snow Hill’s outgoing mayor, Jennifer Jewell, was elected to the post last May after running unopposed. In December, however, Jewell announced that she would not be seeking re-election this year, as she had accepted a new job at a college in Missouri.

“While only in office a short time, we have implemented more transparent and inclusive processes along with developing a strong and high-functioning team, which will help Snow Hill to continue to thrive,” she wrote in a statement. “This move is both for professional and personal reasons as Missouri is closer to home. Thank you for your support and I look forward to continuing to serve our great town until June.”

In April, the town announced the names of two new mayoral candidates – former council member Pruitt and current Eastern District council member Hall, who was appointed to the position in November following the resignation of representative Lisa Outten Harrison.

As Hall’s bid for mayor left a vacancy for the Eastern District seat, this year’s ballot also included the names of two council candidates – Simpson and Burt.

The 2022 general election for the Town of Snow Hill was held in person at the train station on Belt Street, with some voters casting absentee ballots.

The winning candidates in Tuesday’s election will take their places on the dais in June, when official ballot results will be announced.

Both the mayor and town council members serve two-year terms.