Ocean Lanes Bowling Center Hosted Mixed Bowling League Championship

Community BThe Ocean Lanes Bowling Center on Tuesday, April 19 hosted the roll-off of the Monday Champions and the Tuesday Champions of the Ocean Pines Mixed Bowling League.  The Monday Champions were the Pintails with team members Blair Snyder, Mitzi Costello, Howard Scholl and Larry Salathe. The Tuesday Champions, the Seagulls, became official 2022 League Champions winning a best of three roll-off. Pictured are the Seagulls team members, left to right,  John Larue, Larry Sparta, Donna Wildt and Alan Wildt.