OC Power Squadron Held Annual Change of Watch Luncheon

Community DThe Ocean City Power Squadron held its annual Change of Watch Luncheon on April 24th at the Cambria Hotel. Pictured from the left is past District Commander Walter Neese, followed by the new Bridge Officers, Commander Gerald Leuters, Executive Officer Sandra Glassman, Educational Officer, Frederick Stiehl, Administrative Officer Laura Leuters; Treasurer Neal Lookner, and Assistant Educational Officer Patricia Lookner.