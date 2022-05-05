BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team swept three games in impressive fashion this week to improve to 7-3 on the season.

Decatur started the week with a 14-7 win over neighborhood rival Worcester Prep.

Last Wednesday, the Seahawks routed Cambridge-South Dorchester, 19-0, at home, followed by a 19-1 blowout over Salisbury School last Saturday. Decatur closes out the regular season with a pair of tough games against Bayside South rivals Bennett and Parkside.