Decatur Boys Sweep Three, Improve to 7-3

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team swept three games in impressive fashion this week to improve to 7-3 on the season.

Decatur started the week with a 14-7 win over neighborhood rival Worcester Prep.

Last Wednesday, the Seahawks routed Cambridge-South Dorchester, 19-0, at home, followed by a 19-1 blowout over Salisbury School last Saturday. Decatur closes out the regular season with a pair of tough games against Bayside South rivals Bennett and Parkside.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.