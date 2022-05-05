Sports Complex Petition Organized; Commissioner Agitated Over Internal Process; Berlin Planning Commission Will Discuss Project SNOW HILL – In the two weeks since the county’s decision to move forward with buying land for a sports complex, the process has been complicated with a potential referendum, divergent concepts and lingering questions. At this week’s meeting of the Worcester County Commissioners, Commissioner Chip Bertino expressed frustration with the array of conversations being… Read More »

Historic Commission Supports ‘Native Son’ Mural In Berlin BERLIN – Municipal officials approved plans for a mural honoring the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley on Commerce Street. On Wednesday, the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) unanimously approved plans for a mural honoring Tindley on the side of the Bruder Hill building on Commerce Street. Painting is expected to begin by June 1. “This… Read More »

Talkie Begins Efforts To Bring Broadband To Bishopville BISHOPVILLE – Worcester County’s broadband partner kicked off efforts to expand access to high speed internet in the north end of the county with a ribbon cutting this week. Talkie Communications, the company that’s partnered with Worcester County on broadband efforts, is now working to install fiber in the Bishopville area. Up until now, the… Read More »