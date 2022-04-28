Williams Records 200th Career Save

Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse goalkeeper Caitlin Williams recently recorded her 200th career save as a sophomore. Pictured above, Williams show off the milestone 200th save ball with her father Chris Williams, who is the Mallards’ varsity coach. Submitted photo

BERLIN – Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse goalkeeper Caitlin Williams earlier this month recorded her 200th career save as just a sophomore.

Williams, who has been playing lacrosse for 10 years, recorded her 200th career save against old rival Saints Peter and Paul. Williams started at goalkeeper as a freshman for the Mallards and recorded 129 saves in her first year. This year, about halfway through the season, she has already recorded 200 saves as a sophomore.

Williams last year was named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) All-Conference Team and earned the team’s Coach’s Award as a freshman. She also plays varsity field hockey, varsity soccer and varsity basketball at Worcester. This summer, Williams will play in the prestigious Under Armour 150, which showcases the top 150 players in the country, for the second year in a row.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.