Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse goalkeeper Caitlin Williams recently recorded her 200th career save as a sophomore. Pictured above, Williams show off the milestone 200th save ball with her father Chris Williams, who is the Mallards’ varsity coach. Submitted photo

BERLIN – Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse goalkeeper Caitlin Williams earlier this month recorded her 200th career save as just a sophomore.

Williams, who has been playing lacrosse for 10 years, recorded her 200th career save against old rival Saints Peter and Paul. Williams started at goalkeeper as a freshman for the Mallards and recorded 129 saves in her first year. This year, about halfway through the season, she has already recorded 200 saves as a sophomore.

Williams last year was named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) All-Conference Team and earned the team’s Coach’s Award as a freshman. She also plays varsity field hockey, varsity soccer and varsity basketball at Worcester. This summer, Williams will play in the prestigious Under Armour 150, which showcases the top 150 players in the country, for the second year in a row.