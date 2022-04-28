ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The often-skeptical Aries might find that an answer to a question is hard to believe. But check it out before you chuck it out. You might well be surprised at what you could learn.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your resolute determination to stick by a position might make some people uncomfortable. But if you’re proved right (as I expect you to be), a lot of changes will tilt in your favor.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might feel conflicted between what you want to do and what you should do. Best advice: Honor your obligations first. Then go ahead and enjoy your well-earned rewards.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That financial matter still needs to be sorted out before you can consider any major monetary moves. Pressures ease midweek, with news about a potential career change.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A workplace problem threatens to derail your well-planned project. But your quick mind should lead you to a solution and get you back on track without too much delay.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An opportunity opens up but could quickly close down if you allow pessimism to override enthusiasm. A trusted friend can offer the encouragement you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’ve come through a difficult period of helping others deal with their problems. Now you can concentrate on putting your energy to work on your own projects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Forget about who’s to blame and, instead, make the first move toward patching up a misunderstanding before it creates a rift that you’ll never be able to cross.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Good news for the travel-loving Sagittarian who enjoys galloping off to new places: That trip you had to put off will soon be back on your schedule.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A mood change could make the gregarious Goat seek the company of just a few friends. But you charge back into the crowd for weekend fun and games.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A decision you made in good faith could come under fire. Best advice: Open your mind to other possibilities by listening to your challenger’s point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You can avoid being swamped by all those tasks dangling from your line this week by tackling them one by one, according to priority. The weekend brings good news.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a fine business sense and a love of the arts. You enjoy living life to its fullest.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.