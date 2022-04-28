Things I Like – April 29, 2022

Birds actively building their nests

Berlin’s Main Street at night

Feeling connected with my teenager

ocean city live webcams

Pictures under the OC Pier

NBA playoff upsets

Geese formation flying overhead

A lab’s love of a tennis ball

Fried oyster sandwich fundraisers

How simple life was in college

Thinking before speaking

Cookies warm from the oven

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.