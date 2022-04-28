OC Surf Club Donates to OC Recreation and Parks

Check Presented: The Ocean City Surf Club recently donated $1,700 to the Ocean City Recreation & Parks 2022 Summer Camps. Pictured from left to right are Department of Recreation & Parks Recreation Manager Travis Davey, Ocean City Surf Club President Tommy Vach and Ocean City Surf Club Vice President Rusty Ruszin.

Submitted Photo