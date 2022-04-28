Council Increases Reserve Fund Threshold OCEAN CITY – After months of debate, resort officials this week approved a proposed budget redirection plan that includes, among other things, increasing the minimum threshold for reserve fund balance from 15% to 17%. In the weeks since fiscal year 2023 budget deliberations, City Manager Terry McGean, Budget Manager Jennie Knapp and Finance Director Chuck… Read More »

Three Individuals Jump Out Of Burning Home BERLIN – Three people escaped a house fire in Berlin Wednesday morning by jumping out of second story window. Crews from Berlin, Ocean Pines, Showell, Ocean City and Newark responded to Railroad Avenue in Berlin Wednesday morning in response to a house fire reported at 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews observed a working house fire…

County Begins Planning Process For Sports Complex Site SNOW HILL – With last week's vote to move forward with a sports complex on Route 50, the county can now begin putting the pieces in place to bring the project to fruition. An environmental site assessment, updates to Maryland Stadium Authority studies and a request for design proposals are now in the works. While…