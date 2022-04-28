OC Lioness Lions Club Presented $5,000 in Scholarships

Students BThe Ocean City Lioness Lions Club presented $5,000 in scholarships to five Stephen Decatur High School seniors at a recent meeting.  Receiving $1,000 each were Matthew Burns, Kendall, Mary Fogle and Danielle Consigli. Not present was Emma Sperry.  Pictured with the students are scholarship committee members Ashley Furbay, Michelle Bankert and Linda Oliver and club President Bev Topfer.