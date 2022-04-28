Board Members of the Ocean City Museum Society Received Certificates

ENancy Howard and J.D Quillin III received certificates recognizing their status as emerita and emeritus board members of the Ocean City Museum Society. Howard joined the board in 2010 and was elected president in 2013. Quillin was one of the founding members of the Ocean City Museum Society and has served on the board since 1978. Pictured from left to right is Howard, current board president Mabel Rogers and Quillin.