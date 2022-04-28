OCEAN CITY – After months of debate, resort officials this week approved a proposed budget redirection plan that includes, among other things, increasing the minimum threshold for reserve fund balance from 15% to 17%. In the weeks since fiscal year 2023 budget deliberations, City Manager Terry McGean, Budget Manager Jennie Knapp and Finance Director Chuck…
BERLIN – Three people escaped a house fire in Berlin Wednesday morning by jumping out of second story window. Crews from Berlin, Ocean Pines, Showell, Ocean City and Newark responded to Railroad Avenue in Berlin Wednesday morning in response to a house fire reported at 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews observed a working house fire…
SNOW HILL – With last week’s vote to move forward with a sports complex on Route 50, the county can now begin putting the pieces in place to bring the project to fruition. An environmental site assessment, updates to Maryland Stadium Authority studies and a request for design proposals are now in the works. While…
OCEAN CITY – An overhaul of the Ocean City Fire Department’s staffing plan, including new hires and a conversion of some positions from part-time to full-time, was approved this week by resort officials. During budget deliberations last month, it became evident there was a critical need for more full-time firefighters and paramedics in the resort.…
