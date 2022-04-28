BERLIN – Three people escaped a house fire in Berlin Wednesday morning by jumping out of second story window.

Crews from Berlin, Ocean Pines, Showell, Ocean City and Newark responded to Railroad Avenue in Berlin Wednesday morning in response to a house fire reported at 8:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews observed a working house fire at 206 Railroad Ave. with smoke and flames. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, although three occupants of the home had to jump to safety from a second story window prior to the arrival of first responders.

The fire originated on the first floor near the stairway, according to the fire marshal’s office, and was caused by an overloaded extension cord. The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.