BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity tennis teams each beat Sussex Central, 6-1, last week to both improve to 5-1 on the season.

On the boys’ side, Aleksey Klimmins and Riley Schoch each won singles matches. Ian Lewis and J.R. Hamer won their doubles match, while James Haley and Dylan Simons won their doubles match.

On the girls’ side, Sumira Sehgal, Morgan Schoch and Lebby Becker each one their singles matches. Ava Nally and Grace Baeurle won their doubles match, while Savannah Palmisano and Angeline Todorov won their doubles match.

