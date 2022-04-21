Worcester Preparatory School Sophomores Sara Freih and Dylan McGovern worked as Delegates to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and will have another opportunity to serve again later this year. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.